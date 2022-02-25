Accessibility links
News Roundup for February 25, 2022 : 1A After weeks of speculation and diplomacy, Russia invaded Ukraine. Explosions reported in Ukraine Wednesday night into Thursday and Russian troops are moving into the region.

The House Intelligence Committee is working on legislation to provide support for pro-Ukraine independence fighters.

Vladimir Putin is rewriting history in an attempt to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His government has recognized two "independent states" in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia in response to its military action against Ukraine. He met with leaders from the G7 on Thursday.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

News Roundup for February 25, 2022

People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images

People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.

Following rumblings of a possibility of a trucker-led protest shutting down the D.C. beltway, 700 National Guard were approved for deployment in the area in an effort to deter the possibility.

And Colombia became the latest nation to strengthen abortion access, decriminalizing it during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Anita Kumar, Mary Harris, and Kimberly Marten join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Vivian Salama joins us for the discussion fo global headlines.

