A student seeks safety inside southern Ukraine apartment rattled by explosions We check back in with a student in Ukraine who is living through the conflict as it unfolds.

Europe A student seeks safety inside southern Ukraine apartment rattled by explosions A student seeks safety inside southern Ukraine apartment rattled by explosions Listen · 2:34 2:34 We check back in with a student in Ukraine who is living through the conflict as it unfolds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor