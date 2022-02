An opposition member of Ukraine's parliament on the Russian invasion NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, an opposition member of Ukraine's parliament, about the ongoing Russian invasion seemingly aimed at taking over the the capital of Kyiv.

Europe

An opposition member of Ukraine's parliament on the Russian invasion

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, an opposition member of Ukraine's parliament, about the ongoing Russian invasion seemingly aimed at taking over the the capital of Kyiv.