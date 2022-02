Indiana city frets over long-term effects of having the lowest U.S. unemployment rate Elkhart, Ind., has the nation's lowest unemployment rate — with less than 1% of workers looking for jobs. Local companies are considering using robots to help pick up the slack.

Economy Indiana city frets over long-term effects of having the lowest U.S. unemployment rate Indiana city frets over long-term effects of having the lowest U.S. unemployment rate Listen · 3:53 3:53 Elkhart, Ind., has the nation's lowest unemployment rate — with less than 1% of workers looking for jobs. Local companies are considering using robots to help pick up the slack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor