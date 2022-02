Hundreds of Family Dollars close after rodent infestation discovered in warehouse Inspectors discovered thousands of rodents at a Family Dollar warehouse, and now hundreds of stores have temporarily closed in order to deal with a recall of possibly contaminated products.

