Discovery to name TV producer Chris Licht as the next head of CNN

Discovery is set to name veteran TV producer Chris Licht as the next head of CNN, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Licht, currently the executive producer of the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", would replace Jeff Zucker, who resigned earlier this month after saying he had failed to acknowledge a romantic relationship with a senior executive at the network.

A formal announcement of Licht's appointment is expected as early as next week, the source said.

Licht was previously an executive producer of "CBS This Morning" as well as "Morning Joe" at MSNBC.

Discovery is expected to complete a merger with CNN's corporate parent, WarnerMedia, later this year.

