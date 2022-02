Rep. Adam Kinzinger says politicizing Russia-Ukraine crisis hurts Washington NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's reaction to it.

Politics Rep. Adam Kinzinger says politicizing Russia-Ukraine crisis hurts Washington Rep. Adam Kinzinger says politicizing Russia-Ukraine crisis hurts Washington Listen · 4:41 4:41 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's reaction to it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor