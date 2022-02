Civil rights activists rally behind Supreme Court pick — and prepare for the backlash Civil rights activists are rallying behind the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and preparing for the possibility of a rough confirmation process.

Law Civil rights activists rally behind Supreme Court pick — and prepare for the backlash Civil rights activists rally behind Supreme Court pick — and prepare for the backlash Listen · 3:19 3:19 Civil rights activists are rallying behind the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and preparing for the possibility of a rough confirmation process. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor