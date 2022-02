Some Ukrainians are returning from abroad to help military efforts in their country Some Ukrainians who crossed the border into Poland are returning to Ukraine to enlist in the military and fight Russian invaders.

Europe Some Ukrainians are returning from abroad to help military efforts in their country Some Ukrainians are returning from abroad to help military efforts in their country Audio will be available later today. Some Ukrainians who crossed the border into Poland are returning to Ukraine to enlist in the military and fight Russian invaders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor