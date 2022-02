Transgender kids in Texas face challenges accessing gender affirming health care The governor of Texas wants hormone therapy for transgender kids classified as child abuse. One family is nervous that they may now become targets, but they don't want to leave the state.

Transgender kids in Texas face challenges accessing gender affirming health care

The governor of Texas wants hormone therapy for transgender kids classified as child abuse. One family is nervous that they may now become targets, but they don't want to leave the state.