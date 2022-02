Ukrainian forces aren't backing down, 5 days after Russian attacks began The Ukrainian military is continuing its defense of the capital Kyiv, while Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet on the border with Belarus to try to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

Ukrainian forces aren't backing down, 5 days after Russian attacks began

The Ukrainian military is continuing its defense of the capital Kyiv, while Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet on the border with Belarus to try to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict.