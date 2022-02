Steady stream of Ukrainians cross into Poland seeking safety from Russia's attack NPR's Leila Fadel travels to the Polish-Ukrainian border to talk with some of the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have fled their homes in recent days as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Europe

Steady stream of Ukrainians cross into Poland seeking safety from Russia's attack