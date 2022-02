'Saturday Night Live' opens with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York SNL usually starts with a comedy sketch, but this weekend — no laughs. The open featured a Ukrainian chorus singing: "Prayer for Ukraine." Candles were arranged to spell out Kyiv.

Television 'Saturday Night Live' opens with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York 'Saturday Night Live' opens with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Audio will be available later today. SNL usually starts with a comedy sketch, but this weekend — no laughs. The open featured a Ukrainian chorus singing: "Prayer for Ukraine." Candles were arranged to spell out Kyiv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor