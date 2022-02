Smithsonian curator has a fondness for a photo album from the Civil War Curator Aaron Bryant recently spoke to NPR about his favorite images in the Smithsonian's collection. Among them is a rare album of black soldiers from the Civil War.

History Smithsonian curator has a fondness for a photo album from the Civil War Smithsonian curator has a fondness for a photo album from the Civil War Audio will be available later today. Curator Aaron Bryant recently spoke to NPR about his favorite images in the Smithsonian's collection. Among them is a rare album of black soldiers from the Civil War. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor