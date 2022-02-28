Accessibility links
How do we define antisemitism? And how do we fight it? : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders With more extreme antisemitic attacks on the rise and more antisemitic rhetoric in the mainstream, antisemitism has become an increasingly pressing issue in the US. But at the same time, the conversation around antisemitism is getting more fraught. Sam talks with Dov Waxman, professor and director for the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, about what people are getting wrong about antisemitism. They discuss why there's so much contention around what the term means, why it can be hard to talk about, and how to fight antisemitism when it happens.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The trouble with defining antisemitism

Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. In January, an armed man stormed into the synagogue and held four people hostage for more than 10 hours. Emil Lippe/Getty Images hide caption

Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. In January, an armed man stormed into the synagogue and held four people hostage for more than 10 hours.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. Engineering help came from Patrick Murray.