What's Next For the Russian Invasion Of Ukraine?

Enlarge this image toggle caption DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The battle for Ukraine could come to an end soon. Despite Russia's best efforts to invade its neighbor this weekend, Ukrainians held the capital city of Kyiv. Now, ceasefire talks between the two nations have begun.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fled to safety while others have taken to underground bomb shelters.

The world is watching the situation tensely as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear forces on high alert.

We discuss where the conflict stands and how global leaders are responding.

Arkady Ostrovsky, Hanna Shelest, and Evelyn Farkas join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.