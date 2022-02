Why Ukrainians are being treated differently than refugees from other countries As neighboring countries let in Ukrainian refugees, Africans living and studying in Ukraine say they're facing discrimination at border crossings. Media coverage of the invasion is part of the reason.

Media Why Ukrainians are being treated differently than refugees from other countries Why Ukrainians are being treated differently than refugees from other countries Listen · 2:59 2:59 As neighboring countries let in Ukrainian refugees, Africans living and studying in Ukraine say they're facing discrimination at border crossings. Media coverage of the invasion is part of the reason. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor