Race Balls have been a space of freedom for Black queer and trans youth for decades Balls have been a space of freedom for Black queer and trans youth for decades Listen · 4:36 4:36 Black History Month celebrates stories from the Black community. But often, LGBTQIA+ stories aren't highlighted. In Boston, ball culture provides a space of freedom for Black queer and trans youth.