Putin's invasion of Ukraine may be putting Russia's alliance with China to the test Ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China was widely seen as one of Moscow's few allies. But the recent actions of President Vladmir Putin now has China trying to distance itself from Russia.

World Putin's invasion of Ukraine may be putting Russia's alliance with China to the test Putin's invasion of Ukraine may be putting Russia's alliance with China to the test Listen · 3:37 3:37 Ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China was widely seen as one of Moscow's few allies. But the recent actions of President Vladmir Putin now has China trying to distance itself from Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor