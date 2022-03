Kyiv and other cities remain in Ukrainian hands but Russia isn't letting up In a video out of Ukraine, a projectile appeared to strike near Kharkiv's administration building Tuesday — as civilians try to flee the city. Kharkiv is about 25 miles from the Russian border.

Europe Kyiv and other cities remain in Ukrainian hands but Russia isn't letting up The brutal progress of Russia's invasion, Kyiv and other cities remain in Ukrainian hands but Russia isn't letting up In a video out of Ukraine, a projectile appeared to strike near Kharkiv's administration building Tuesday — as civilians try to flee the city. Kharkiv is about 25 miles from the Russian border.