As Russian troops advance to Kyiv, Ukrainians try to cope anyway they can NPR's Rachel Martin checks back in with a Ukrainian college student, who she met a month ago, about what keeps her going in the midst of war.

Europe As Russian troops advance to Kyiv, Ukrainians try to cope anyway they can As Russian troops advance to Kyiv, Ukrainians try to cope anyway they can Listen · 4:55 4:55 NPR's Rachel Martin checks back in with a Ukrainian college student, who she met a month ago, about what keeps her going in the midst of war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor