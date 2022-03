Members of the Texas National Guard struggle with working conditions at the border After a controversial border security mission, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faces criticism. Amid poor living conditions and deteriorating mental health, four guard members died by suicide.

National Members of the Texas National Guard struggle with working conditions at the border Members of the Texas National Guard struggle with working conditions at the border Listen · 4:23 4:23 After a controversial border security mission, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faces criticism. Amid poor living conditions and deteriorating mental health, four guard members died by suicide. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor