A New Jersey man, dining at a restaurant, bites into a pearl in his raw clam

Michael Spressler was enjoying an appetizer — a dozen clams on the half shell — when he bit into something really hard. The pear is estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A New Jersey couple went out to eat, and Michael Spressler was enjoying an appetizer - a dozen clams on the half shell - which is when he bit into something really hard. This has happened to me. In my case, it was a bit of a clam shell. But in Mr. Spressler's case, it was a pearl, likely worth thousands of dollars. So it was a lucrative date. His wife prefers to keep it rather than sell it, turning the pearl into a piece of jewelry. How romantic. It's MORNING EDITION.

