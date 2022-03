The ski industry is preparing for a future that will require more manufactured snow East Coast resorts are preparing for a future with warmer temperatures and less snowfall. Elizabeth Burakovsky of the University of New Hampshire says some areas are losing snow faster than others.

East Coast resorts are preparing for a future with warmer temperatures and less snowfall. Elizabeth Burakovsky of the University of New Hampshire says some areas are losing snow faster than others.