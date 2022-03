Ukrainians aren't getting U.S. intelligence on Russia fast enough, Sasse says NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska about the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Politics Ukrainians aren't getting U.S. intelligence on Russia fast enough, Sasse says Ukrainians aren't getting U.S. intelligence on Russia fast enough, Sasse says Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska about the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor