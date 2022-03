The pandemic has created some uncertainty about the future of farm shows Small town farm shows are reacting differently to COVID-19. Some canceled, some went virtual and some are carrying on as usual. It's creating uncertainty about the future of farm shows.

National The pandemic has created some uncertainty about the future of farm shows The pandemic has created some uncertainty about the future of farm shows Audio will be available later today. Small town farm shows are reacting differently to COVID-19. Some canceled, some went virtual and some are carrying on as usual. It's creating uncertainty about the future of farm shows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor