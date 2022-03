A dog in Canada gives birth to a rare green puppy A bulldog in Nova Scotia welcomed a litter of puppies. Seven were born at first, but the eighth puppy didn't look like the others. Its fur was green. It's a rare condition that will fade with time.

A bulldog in Nova Scotia welcomed a litter of puppies. Seven were born at first, but the eighth puppy didn't look like the others. Its fur was green. It's a rare condition that will fade with time.