A dog in Canada gives birth to a rare green puppy

A bulldog in Nova Scotia welcomed a litter of puppies. Seven were born at first, but the eighth puppy didn't look like the others. Its fur was green. It's a rare condition that will fade with time.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A bulldog in Nova Scotia recently welcomed a litter of new puppies. Seven were born at first, but Mom unexpectedly went into labor one more time, and the eighth puppy didn't quite look like the others. Its fur was green. Turns out, the rare discoloration caused by a reaction in the womb fades over time. They're still looking for the perfect name for the pup, but for the time being, they're calling their little green Princess Fiona, just like in the movie "Shrek." It's MORNING EDITION.

