The latest on the attacks in Ukraine Russian forces appear to be escalating attacks on urban areas of Ukraine as 680,000 people have fled their homes. Sanctions are piling up, and the West is supplying more military hardware to Ukraine.

Europe The latest on the attacks in Ukraine Listen · 4:06