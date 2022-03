Even in tornado-prone areas, storm shelters aren't required in warehouses In the U.S., tornadoes cause more annual fatalities than hurricanes and earthquakes combined. Yet there isn't a national standard mandating that large warehouses include storm shelters for workers.

