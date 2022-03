Africans and South Asians are having an especially difficult time leaving Ukraine Africans and South Asians studying and working in Ukraine have had added difficulty leaving the country because of discriminatory treatment by local authorities.

World Africans and South Asians are having an especially difficult time leaving Ukraine Africans and South Asians are having an especially difficult time leaving Ukraine Listen · 4:57 4:57 Africans and South Asians studying and working in Ukraine have had added difficulty leaving the country because of discriminatory treatment by local authorities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor