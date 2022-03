Jodie Comer on how 'Killing Eve' has changed her life BBC America's Killing Eve is returning for its fourth and final season. Star Jodie Comer, who won an Emmy and drew notice in Hollywood playing assassin Villanelle, says the show changed her life.

Jodie Comer on how 'Killing Eve' has changed her life