Forgotten bank account which was opened with $3.35 is now worth $335

When Carol Allison was six, she opened a bank account in Scotland with her grandmother and then forgot about. Allison, who is now 74, was cleaning her house recently and found the bank book.

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When Carol Allison of Edinburgh, Scotland, was 6, she opened a bank account with her grandmother. She deposited $3.35, and then forgot all about it. Today, Allison is 74, and she was cleaning the house one day when she found the bank book. She went down to the bank, and lo and behold, the wonders of compound interest, it's now worth 335 bucks. A generous gift from her late grandma - got to love Grandma's long game. It's MORNING EDITION.

