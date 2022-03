Hamsters in Hong Kong are euthanized after pet shop owner gets COVID-19 The COVID transmission link between animals and humans is growing stronger. In Hong Kong, officials discovered a local pet shop employee was infected with COVID by hamsters in the store.

