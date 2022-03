Texas primary is an early test of new voting rules Republicans passed in many states In the Texas primary, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke easily won their primaries. Attorney General Ken Paxton will head to a GOP runoff against George P. Bush.

