No-knock Warrants Are Under Scrutiny Again

Last month, 22-year-old Amir Locke was killed by a Minneapolis SWAT officer during a raid in the apartment in which he was staying.

The officer was using a no-knock warrant, allowing law enforcement to enter the apartment without giving notice of their presence. Locke, a Black man, was not a suspect in the investigation that led to the raid.

Amir Locke's death has raised concerns over the use of no-knock warrants, which have been banned in four states. Minnesota is not one of those states, but state and city legislators are once again calling for no-knock warrants to be restricted.

We talk about no-knock warrants and the impact they have on police reform measures.

Walker Orenstein, Jamiles Lartey, Thor Eells, and Josh Parker join us for the conversation.



