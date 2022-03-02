Accessibility links
No-knock Warrants Are Under Scrutiny Again : 1A Last month, 22-year-old Amir Locke was killed by a Minneapolis SWAT officer during a raid in the apartment in which he was staying.

The officer was using a no-knock warrant, allowing law enforcement to enter the apartment without giving notice of their presence. Locke, a Black man, was not a suspect in the investigation that led to the raid.

Amir Locke's death has raised concerns over the use of no-knock warrants, which have been banned in four states. Minnesota is not one of those states, but state and city legislators are once again calling for no-knock warrants to be restricted.

We talk about no-knock warrants and the impact they have on police reform measures.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

No-knock Warrants Are Under Scrutiny Again

No-knock Warrants Are Under Scrutiny Again

Listen · 30:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1084010251/1084053692" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Amir Locke, 22, was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock raid in which Locke was not the target of a warrant. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Amir Locke, 22, was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock raid in which Locke was not the target of a warrant.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Last month, 22-year-old Amir Locke was killed by a Minneapolis SWAT officer during a raid in the apartment in which he was staying.

The officer was using a no-knock warrant, allowing law enforcement to enter the apartment without giving notice of their presence. Locke, a Black man, was not a suspect in the investigation that led to the raid.

Amir Locke's death has raised concerns over the use of no-knock warrants, which have been banned in four states. Minnesota is not one of those states, but state and city legislators are once again calling for no-knock warrants to be restricted.

We talk about no-knock warrants and the impact they have on police reform measures.

Walker Orenstein, Jamiles Lartey, Thor Eells, and Josh Parker join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.