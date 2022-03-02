'Fortress' Russia put to the test
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
After Russia invaded Ukraine last week, the U.S., U.K. and E.U. retaliated with economic sanctions. The ripple effects of those sanctions have been felt throughout the global economy. Today, two stories from The Indicator on the ongoing economic consequences of the invasion.
We look at how Russia's defense plan against sanctions is being put to the test and the three economic indicators to watch in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
