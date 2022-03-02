Accessibility links
What sanctions against sanction-proof Russia means for the global economy : Planet Money The U.S. is putting Russia's defense plan against sanctions to the test. Meanwhile, Russia's role as a huge exporter of oil and natural gas could cause ripple effects throughout the global economy.

Planet Money

'Fortress' Russia put to the test

Listen · 18:20
A person pumps gas in Washington, DC, on February 23, 2022. - Wall Street stocks fell February 22, 2022 after US President Joe Biden unveiled fresh sanctions on Moscow, while a surge in oil prices was limited by expectations the measures would not impact Russia's crude production. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

After Russia invaded Ukraine last week, the U.S., U.K. and E.U. retaliated with economic sanctions. The ripple effects of those sanctions have been felt throughout the global economy. Today, two stories from The Indicator on the ongoing economic consequences of the invasion.

We look at how Russia's defense plan against sanctions is being put to the test and the three economic indicators to watch in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

