President Biden's new COVID plan puts the focus on testing and treatment The White House has unveiled its new plan for getting back to normal after the pandemic. It relies more on testing and treating COVID cases rather than on restrictions.

Politics President Biden's new COVID plan puts the focus on testing and treatment President Biden's new COVID plan puts the focus on testing and treatment Listen · 4:19 4:19 The White House has unveiled its new plan for getting back to normal after the pandemic. It relies more on testing and treating COVID cases rather than on restrictions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor