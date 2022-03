UN General Assembly calls on Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resolution deplores Russia's aggression and criticizes Belarus for its involvement.

World