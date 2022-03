Election officials and lawmakers are responding to voter fraud narrative differently State legislatures are considering election security bills in reaction to false narratives about voter fraud. But local election officials have a different security concern: increased harassment.

Elections Election officials and lawmakers are responding to voter fraud narrative differently Election officials and lawmakers are responding to voter fraud narrative differently Listen · 3:44 3:44 State legislatures are considering election security bills in reaction to false narratives about voter fraud. But local election officials have a different security concern: increased harassment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor