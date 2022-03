'President' captures the thwarted fight for change in Zimbabwe NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Camilla Nielsson about her new documentary President. It follows the underdog opposition candidate throughout Zimbabwe's first election after the ouster of Robert Mugabe.

Movie Interviews 'President' captures the thwarted fight for change in Zimbabwe 'President' captures the thwarted fight for change in Zimbabwe Listen · 7:39 7:39 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Camilla Nielsson about her new documentary President. It follows the underdog opposition candidate throughout Zimbabwe's first election after the ouster of Robert Mugabe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor