Russian forces have captured the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson It's the first city that's fallen since Russian forces invaded a little over a week ago. But they seem to be stalled north of the capital Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces and volunteers are resisting.

Europe Russian forces have captured the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson Russian forces have captured the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson Listen · 3:26 3:26 It's the first city that's fallen since Russian forces invaded a little over a week ago. But they seem to be stalled north of the capital Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces and volunteers are resisting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor