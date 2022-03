New Jersey drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas Since 1949, a law on New Jersey's books requires station employees to pump gas into your tank. With record inflation and unrest overseas, state lawmakers are trying to change that measure.

National New Jersey drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas New Jersey drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas Listen · 0:28 0:28 Since 1949, a law on New Jersey's books requires station employees to pump gas into your tank. With record inflation and unrest overseas, state lawmakers are trying to change that measure. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor