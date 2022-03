Massachusetts revises its sweeping mask mandates for schools Masks officially became optional on Monday. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Eric Conti, superintendent of Burlington Public Schools, about what this week has been like.

National Massachusetts revises its sweeping mask mandates for schools Massachusetts revises its sweeping mask mandates for schools Audio will be available later today. Masks officially became optional on Monday. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Eric Conti, superintendent of Burlington Public Schools, about what this week has been like. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor