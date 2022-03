Russia is making territorial advances in its invasion of Ukraine The advances are happening most notably in the south of the country, where Russian troops have entered the Black Sea port of Kherson. It's not yet clear if the city has fallen.

Europe Russia is making territorial advances in its invasion of Ukraine Russia is making territorial advances in its invasion of Ukraine The advances are happening most notably in the south of the country, where Russian troops have entered the Black Sea port of Kherson. It's not yet clear if the city has fallen.