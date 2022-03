With revised masking rules, will things change for store and restaurant workers? Workers at stores and restaurants have been at the center of confrontations over masks. As most of the country relaxes mask mandates at the CDC's guidance, anxiety isn't over for workers.

With revised masking rules, will things change for store and restaurant workers? Workers at stores and restaurants have been at the center of confrontations over masks. As most of the country relaxes mask mandates at the CDC's guidance, anxiety isn't over for workers.