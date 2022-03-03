3 tons of space junk are expected to hit the moon and carve out a crater

The debris has been floating in space for the past decade and experts believe it came from a Chinese rocket test. The impact is expected to leave a crater anywhere from about 30 to 60 feet wide.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The moon is expecting a delivery soon - three tons of space trash that will crash into its surface at around 6,000 miles an hour. The debris has been floating in space for the past decade, and experts believe it came from a Chinese rocket test. The impact is expected to leave a crater anywhere from about 30- to 60-feet wide, sending moon dust in all directions. An impact of that size is pretty big. I'd even go as far as to say it's astronomical. It's MORNING EDITION.

