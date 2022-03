3 tons of space junk are expected to hit the moon and carve out a crater The debris has been floating in space for the past decade and experts believe it came from a Chinese rocket test. The impact is expected to leave a crater anywhere from about 30 to 60 feet wide.

Space 3 tons of space junk are expected to hit the moon and carve out a crater