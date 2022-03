The Jan. 6 panel says Trump likely broke laws in trying to overturn the election In a court filing, the select committee says evidence "provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding" that Trump broke the law with his efforts to obstruct the counting of electoral votes.

Law The Jan. 6 panel says Trump likely broke laws in trying to overturn the election The Jan. 6 panel says Trump likely broke laws in trying to overturn the election Listen · 3:40 3:40 In a court filing, the select committee says evidence "provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding" that Trump broke the law with his efforts to obstruct the counting of electoral votes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor