Sanctions 101

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global powers have put the pressure on with sanctions upon sanctions. But what does that even mean? Class is in session as Sam attends Sanctions 101 with Cardiff Garcia, host of The New Bazaar, and Stacey Vanek Smith, co-host of The Indicator. They talk about how economic sanctions are supposed to work and whether they can be effective enough to change anything on the ground.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry Krbechek, Liam McBain and Jinae West. Our intern is Aja Drain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman.